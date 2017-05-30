Welcome aboard, Charean Williams

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT

There’s a new addition to the PFT family.

After weeks of careful thought and deliberation regarding the right process for filling a lingering vacancy, a recent staffing decision made by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram brought all thought and deliberation to an immediate end. The moment Charean Williams became available was the moment we knew we had our next hire.

Charean has accepted an offer to join PFT. She starts on Monday, June 5.

She has covered the NFL for 23 seasons, 17 of them with the Star-Telegram and six before that at the Orlando Sentinel.

Charean has served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 11 years, becoming the first woman to earn that distinction. She also was the first female president of the Pro Football Writers of America, with a two-year stint covering the 2009-10 seasons.

In all, Charean has covered 23 Super Bowls and seven Olympic Games.

A 1986 graduate of Texas A&M, Charean previously worked at the Orange (Texas) Leader, and the Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle. She previously covered NASCAR, and while in Florida the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’re thrilled to have Charean as part of PFT, and we hope it will be a long-term relationship that benefits all parties, including you. And now comes the part where I invite you to give her a proper PFT welcome in the comments, which inevitably will include insults hurled at her, me, and/or anyone and everyone, living or deceased.