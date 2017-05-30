Welcome aboard, Charean Williams

There’s a new addition to the PFT family.
After weeks of careful thought and deliberation regarding the right process for filling a lingering vacancy, a recent staffing decision made by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram brought all thought and deliberation to an immediate end. The moment Charean Williams became available was the moment we knew we had our next hire.
Charean has accepted an offer to join PFT. She starts on Monday, June 5.
She has covered the NFL for 23 seasons, 17 of them with the Star-Telegram and six before that at the Orlando Sentinel.
Charean has served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 11 years, becoming the first woman to earn that distinction. She also was the first female president of the Pro Football Writers of America, with a two-year stint covering the 2009-10 seasons.
In all, Charean has covered 23 Super Bowls and seven Olympic Games.
A 1986 graduate of Texas A&M, Charean previously worked at the Orange (Texas) Leader, and the Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle. She previously covered NASCAR, and while in Florida the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
We’re thrilled to have Charean as part of PFT, and we hope it will be a long-term relationship that benefits all parties, including you. And now comes the part where I invite you to give her a proper PFT welcome in the comments, which inevitably will include insults hurled at her, me, and/or anyone and everyone, living or deceased.
Welcome aboard Charean. A quick primer on how things operate around here:
Tebow = bad
Kaepernick = good
Historic Hire!…the comments section is the best thing about PFT btw…
Welcome 😉
And now comes the part where I invite you to give her a proper PFT welcome in the comments, which inevitably will include insults hurled at her, me, and/or anyone and everyone, living or deceased.
——————-
This would be true, but Florio gets angry, stomps his feet and deletes mean insults hurled at him. ;(
Report comment
pftthoughtpolicemostwanted says:
May 30, 2017 1:33 PM
Welcome aboard Charean. A quick primer on how things operate around here:
Tebow = bad
Kaepernick = good
——————–
Don’t listen to this kid, he’s what we like to call a “new fan”, or a “Seattle fan”.
Welcome. Hope you have your daily Kaepernick/liberal posts ready to go. Otherwise, you’ll be a short-timer.
Welcome aboard!
Welcome, hopefully you will bring some credibility to this site. Also, teach Florio basic grammar and proofreading.
Good luck!
I look forward to reading your articles.. though as a Cape Codder who lived in Florida for many years, I am familiar with the “Slantinel;” as my grandfather refered to it.
I also guess that it means you worked with the late Jerry Greene. That guy was “as crazy as a bed bug,” so I imagine you will fit right in here.
Welcome!
Question the First: What is her policy regarding the inclusion of the name of the Washington franchise (i.e. Redskins) in her articles?
Question the Second: How did she vote on T.O.’s induction to the Hall of Fame?
Question the Third: Who does she trust more, Roger Goodell or basic science?
Simply one of the best. Great hire.
Well, we certainly know how the interview went…
NFL insider Charean Williams says Colin Kaepernick absolutely fits Seattle’s system and would be a clear upgrade as the backup to Russell Wilson, while also offering some stability and experience if Wilson gets injured
I have to admit…..She sounds over qualified for us.
^ I think those are three interesting questions and I would love to read her response. My guess on the first question is that during the interview process it was made clear she must refer to the team in nation’s capitol as the “Washington franchise”. She agreed to, or she would not have been offered the job.
Nice to have another viewpoint. Welcome aboard.
I feel bad for her. With her qualifications I would have thought that she would have been offered a better gig than PFT.
Welcome! Good luck!…
Please elaborate in detail about the following; we haven’t heard enough yet:
1) All Kaepernick All the Time.
2) OT. Do we or don’t we? Includes references to the NHL and why can’t football players do that?
3) What is or is not a catch?
4) WHAT’S WITH THE EFFING REFS?!?!?!
5) Related to 4: How many Blandinos does it take to do Blandino’s former job?
6) Dodgy Roger.
7) Anything not listed above.
Welcome! I look forward to your contributions.