 Skip to content

Welcome aboard, Charean Williams

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT

There’s a new addition to the PFT family.

After weeks of careful thought and deliberation regarding the right process for filling a lingering vacancy, a recent staffing decision made by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram brought all thought and deliberation to an immediate end. The moment Charean Williams became available was the moment we knew we had our next hire.

Charean has accepted an offer to join PFT. She starts on Monday, June 5.

She has covered the NFL for 23 seasons, 17 of them with the Star-Telegram and six before that at the Orlando Sentinel.

Charean has served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 11 years, becoming the first woman to earn that distinction. She also was the first female president of the Pro Football Writers of America, with a two-year stint covering the 2009-10 seasons.

In all, Charean has covered 23 Super Bowls and seven Olympic Games.

A 1986 graduate of Texas A&M, Charean previously worked at the Orange (Texas) Leader, and the Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle. She previously covered NASCAR, and while in Florida the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’re thrilled to have Charean as part of PFT, and we hope it will be a long-term relationship that benefits all parties, including you. And now comes the part where I invite you to give her a proper PFT welcome in the comments, which inevitably will include insults hurled at her, me, and/or anyone and everyone, living or deceased.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Home, Rumor Mill
18 Responses to “Welcome aboard, Charean Williams”
  1. pftthoughtpolicemostwanted says: May 30, 2017 1:33 PM

    Welcome aboard Charean. A quick primer on how things operate around here:

    Tebow = bad

    Kaepernick = good

  2. xbam says: May 30, 2017 1:34 PM

    Historic Hire!…the comments section is the best thing about PFT btw…

  3. joenash72 says: May 30, 2017 1:37 PM

    Welcome 😉

  4. niners816 says: May 30, 2017 1:39 PM

    And now comes the part where I invite you to give her a proper PFT welcome in the comments, which inevitably will include insults hurled at her, me, and/or anyone and everyone, living or deceased.
    ——————-
    This would be true, but Florio gets angry, stomps his feet and deletes mean insults hurled at him. ;(

  5. niners816 says: May 30, 2017 1:40 PM

    Report comment
    pftthoughtpolicemostwanted says:
    May 30, 2017 1:33 PM
    Welcome aboard Charean. A quick primer on how things operate around here:

    Tebow = bad

    Kaepernick = good
    ——————–
    Don’t listen to this kid, he’s what we like to call a “new fan”, or a “Seattle fan”.

  6. Bob says: May 30, 2017 1:41 PM

    Welcome. Hope you have your daily Kaepernick/liberal posts ready to go. Otherwise, you’ll be a short-timer.

  7. biancaneri says: May 30, 2017 1:43 PM

    Welcome aboard!

  8. learysdisciples says: May 30, 2017 1:43 PM

    Welcome, hopefully you will bring some credibility to this site. Also, teach Florio basic grammar and proofreading.
    Good luck!

  9. brohamma says: May 30, 2017 1:44 PM

    I look forward to reading your articles.. though as a Cape Codder who lived in Florida for many years, I am familiar with the “Slantinel;” as my grandfather refered to it.

    I also guess that it means you worked with the late Jerry Greene. That guy was “as crazy as a bed bug,” so I imagine you will fit right in here.

    Welcome!

  10. elyasm says: May 30, 2017 1:47 PM

    Question the First: What is her policy regarding the inclusion of the name of the Washington franchise (i.e. Redskins) in her articles?

    Question the Second: How did she vote on T.O.’s induction to the Hall of Fame?

    Question the Third: Who does she trust more, Roger Goodell or basic science?

  11. coachmike327 says: May 30, 2017 1:54 PM

    Simply one of the best. Great hire.

  12. daysend564 says: May 30, 2017 1:55 PM

    Well, we certainly know how the interview went…

    NFL insider Charean Williams says Colin Kaepernick absolutely fits Seattle’s system and would be a clear upgrade as the backup to Russell Wilson, while also offering some stability and experience if Wilson gets injured

  13. factschecker says: May 30, 2017 1:55 PM

    I have to admit…..She sounds over qualified for us.

  14. bobthebillsfan says: May 30, 2017 1:57 PM

    ^ I think those are three interesting questions and I would love to read her response. My guess on the first question is that during the interview process it was made clear she must refer to the team in nation’s capitol as the “Washington franchise”. She agreed to, or she would not have been offered the job.

  15. obfuscatedthinking says: May 30, 2017 1:57 PM

    Nice to have another viewpoint. Welcome aboard.

  16. dcapettini says: May 30, 2017 2:14 PM

    I feel bad for her. With her qualifications I would have thought that she would have been offered a better gig than PFT.

  17. ballistictrajectory says: May 30, 2017 2:17 PM

    Welcome! Good luck!…

    Please elaborate in detail about the following; we haven’t heard enough yet:

    1) All Kaepernick All the Time.
    2) OT. Do we or don’t we? Includes references to the NHL and why can’t football players do that?
    3) What is or is not a catch?
    4) WHAT’S WITH THE EFFING REFS?!?!?!
    5) Related to 4: How many Blandinos does it take to do Blandino’s former job?
    6) Dodgy Roger.
    7) Anything not listed above.

  18. jgedgar70 says: May 30, 2017 2:33 PM

    Welcome! I look forward to your contributions.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!