Adam Gase able to walk line between good cop and bad cop

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 31, 2017, 8:10 AM EDT

Not every whiz kid offensive coordinator is a natural as a head coach.

But Dolphins coach Adam Gase showed last year he seems to have a handle on the difference, and even the new guys to his team can tell he’s growing comfortable in the new role.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, new Dolphins safety Nate Allen said he’s been impressed with the way Gase has established his own style, and doesn’t veer too far in either direction.

“Just being able to be a player’s coach and also be kind of a — I don’t want to say disciplinarian but kind of a tough guy when you need to be — and he, I think, does a great job of that,” Allen said. “He can hang out with us and talk with us. It’s not like everybody tenses up when he walks in the room and gets all nervous. It’s just he’s got a great dynamic with the guys. He makes it a good environment.”

Part of that might have to do with his age, as he’s still just 39 — close enough in age to the veterans on his team to almost be a peer. But the job he’s done turning the Dolphins around quickly isn’t something you can pull off by just being a good guy, and as they adjust things this year (especially on defense), Gase will have to continue to evolve.