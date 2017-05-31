Bryce Petty likes his chances: “I can play this game”

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 31, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

In most estimations of the Jets quarterback derby, Bryce Petty is generally considered the third of three, behind the known-commodity veteran (Josh McCown) and the high-pick-hidden-behind-door-number-two-which-could-be-a-year’s-supply-of-Rice-a-Roni (Christian Hackenberg).

But don’t tell Petty that, because he’s feeling confident like he has a shot at this thing.

“I have the confidence now that, hey, I can play this game. I think that’s a big thing,” Petty said, via Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News. “Some guys need experience to build that confidence, and I think that’s kind of what I needed to see that, hey, I can see a rush, I can see a defense, I can make throws, I can throw touchdowns.”

Technically, that’s correct, as he threw three during a six-game audition last year, when he was given a chance ahead of Hackenberg. But there were also the seven interceptions and the 60.0 rating and the injuries which kept him from capitalizing on the opportunity in front of him more.

The plan was for him to make the final four starts of the season, but he only got to three of them, and was knocked out of two of those. And it’s hard to wonder if that might have changed the perception of him in the competition this year.

“It’s tough just because I’m not normally a guy that gets hurt. So I put a lot of that on myself,” Petty said. “As a quarterback, you got to be out there, and I wanted to be out there.

“You get four starts, which was an opportunity for me to show them kind of what they have and what I can do. And it didn’t work out that way. . . . I learned from it, and (I) just got to get better at protections and get the ball out, that way I stay on the field. . . .

“Just got to stay healthy. I got to stay out there.”

The Jets have insisted that the competition is wide open, though early reports have McCown looking the best at the moment. That’s not necessarily a surprise considering the experience gulf, but Petty wants to make sure he’s still in consideration, and there’s no real reason he shouldn’t be.