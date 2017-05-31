Buccaneers waive Deondre Barnett, Paul Magloire

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 31, 2017, 10:03 PM EDT

In order to clear space for the additions of Tavaris Barnes and Sterling Bailey to their roster, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived defensive end Deondre Barnett and linebacker Paul Magloire on Wednesday.

Both Barnett and Magloire were waived with injury designations. If they clear waivers, they will revert to the Buccaneers injured reserve list.

Barnett signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent earlier this month. Barnett posted 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three fumbles last year at Southern Illinois.

Magloire recorded 153 total tackles with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in two seasons at the University of Arizona.