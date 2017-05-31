C.J. Anderson says knee is ready to go

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 31, 2017, 11:11 PM EDT

After missing over half a season due to a meniscus injury to his knee, Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson says his knee is back in shape.

“I’m good, ready to go,” Anderson said Wednesday via quotes distributed by the team. “That’s the best way that I can sum it up. I feel really confident in my ability and in my knee. Everything is fine and ready to go. Of course, we’re still going to be smart and take things one day at a time. But, how I feel inside, I really feel good.”

Anderson only appeared in seven games for Denver last year before the knee injury ended his season. Anderson rushed for 437 yards and four touchdowns over that span and added a touchdown receiving as well.

Anderson was getting close to being able to run by the end of the season. However, with the Broncos not advancing to the playoffs there was little reason to press the issue.