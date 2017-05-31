Chiefs work out linebacker Jamari Lattimore

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 31, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

Even though rosters are swollen to 90, some teams are still looking at unemployed veterans.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Chiefs are working out veteran linebacker Jamari Lattimore today.

Lattimore was out of football after being released by the Bills prior to the regular season opener. He had spent a year with the Jets after playing his first four seasons for the Packers.

The Chiefs could probably use some depth, while Derrick Johnson’s coming back from his torn Achilles, though Johnson insists he’ll be ready for training camp.