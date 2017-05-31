Corey Coleman could be out until training camp after falling on football

Posted by Mike Florio on May 31, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

Offseason workouts are non-contact by nature, but that doesn’t prohibit periodic contact with the football.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns receiver Corey Coleman may be out of action until training camp opens after falling on a football last week during an OTA session.

“Right now I’m going to keep him out for a little while and again,” coach Hue Jackson said, “that was a tough spill for him. A little tougher than I thought but he’s making his way through. You know Corey. He wants to be back out there right now but I just think now is the time if a guy is kind of banged up a little bit to make sure they take care of him so that we get him back for training camp. But we’ll see how it all unfolds here at the end.”

Jackson said he doesn’t know when Coleman will be back, and that a decision will be made after consulting with team doctors.

NFL teams have no obligation to provide any injury information during the offseason or training camp, with the first requirement coming in the days preceding the first game of the regular season.

The Browns are counting on Coleman, a first-round pick in 2016, becoming the team’s No. 1 receiver in his second season. To get there, he’ll need to be available to play far more often than not.

As a rookie, Coleman missed six regular-season games due to injury. In 10 games he played, he caught 33 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns.