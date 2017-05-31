David Quessenberry: Everything coming back better than expected

Posted by Josh Alper on May 31, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

Guard David Quessenberry had bigger things to think about than football for the last few years while battling lymphoma, but he’s able to focus on the game now that he’s finished chemo and returned to the Texans.

Quessenberry has been taking part in Organized Team Activities, something he said “feels amazing” when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Quessenberry hasn’t taken part in practices with the team since 2013, but said that reacclimating himself has been going well.

“Actually, I feel like it’s come back a lot better than I had hoped. I really do,” Quessenberry said in comments distributed by the team. “Every day it just feels like my reaction, seeing everything, it just is coming back to where I want it to be and where I would hope it would be.”

Coach Bill O’Brien said that Quessenberry has done great and has “a chance to really keep getting better.” The team will learn more once they start hitting, something Quessenberry said he can’t wait to do as part of his attempt to resume the career that was interrupted so harshly a few years ago.