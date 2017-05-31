Fletcher Cox wants to play at a lighter weight this season

Posted by Josh Alper on May 31, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox skipped the first week of Organized Team Activities because of family obligations, but he returned to work with the team on Tuesday.

Cox addressed his absence, saying that he knows it is “very important that I’m here,” but noted that his family is also very important to him and that the practices are voluntary. He also addressed the fact that the Eagles are seeing less of him even when he’s at the facility for practices.

“Last year I played at 320 and this year I want to play at 310, and this morning I tipped the scales at 312,” Cox said, via CSNPhilly.com. “I can move around a little bit more being a little bit lighter, but the big thing for me is can I stay as strong at 310 as I was at 320? That’s the main thing. I want to stay fast and obviously stay strong. I can be lighter and I can be where I was [strength-wise].”

Cox made the Pro Bowl last year and recorded 6.5 sacks, but said his play “could have been better” after a season that ended with the Eagles out of the playoffs. Less weight is part of the plan to reach that higher level and hitting it will make his OTA attendance a distant memory before too long.