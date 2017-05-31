Flying catfish and whizzing pucks: Your non-football Stanley Cup Final Game Two preview

Posted by Mike Florio on May 31, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

Game Two of the Stanley Cup Final happens tonight in Pittsburgh. I’ll be there. I won’t have a catfish anywhere on my person.

It remains to be seen whether anyone else gets in to PPG Paints Arena with a concealed catfish.

Though it’s hard for a Penguins fan to applaud what has become a Predators thing, the process of jamming a masticated catfish into a pair of compression shorts and then carefully planning the effort to get close enough to the boards to whip it out and throw it onto the ice merits a certain amount of approval. That said, I’ll be keeping my eyes (and nostrils) open for any whiskered gill creatures that may be destined for a swim atop a frozen pond in the hopes of foiling the plan before it can be executed.

Or maybe I’ll just sit back, enjoy the show, and provide the perpetrator with the slow clap of respect as he or she is led from the arena, carrying the distinctive stench of success.

Meanwhile, here’s a preview of Game 2 with NBC’s Pierre McGuire, whose position near the ice puts him at risk of whizzing pucks and flying catfish. The Penguins lead 1-0, and the series shifts to Nashville on Saturday, where it would be unwise (but maybe good for the Penguins) if a Predators fan were to hurl a catfish wrapped in a Terrible Towel.