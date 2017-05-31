 Skip to content

Hue Jackson: Brock Osweiler has been “outstanding”

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT
AP

Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler is making a good showing for himself in the team’s quarterback competition.

Cleveland coach Hue Jackson said Osweiler has been better than expected since arriving in a trade with the Texans, who were desperate to unload his contract.

“Brock’s been a pleasant surprise,” Jackson said. “He’s done a good job. He works hard at it every day. He’s into it. I think he really enjoys being here. I think he’s really meshed with the other quarterbacks. He has a good feel to him.”

Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com says Osweiler has been the best quarterback at the Browns’ Organized Team Activities “by a bunch” and Hue Jackson says all he can judge Osweiler on is what he’s done on Cleveland’s practice field.

“Since he’s been here he’s been outstanding,” he said. “I don’t judge people by what everybody else says, I judge them by what I see. . . . The guy’s been outstanding in our building and that’s what’s most important.”

Although he was acquired as a throw-in to a trade that allowed the Browns to get a draft pick and the Texans to get some space under the salary cap, Osweiler may just beat out Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer and become the Browns’ Week One starter.

10 Responses to “Hue Jackson: Brock Osweiler has been “outstanding””
  1. owa65 says: May 31, 2017 2:26 PM

    The way it should be. Judge what you see.

  2. r502 says: May 31, 2017 2:32 PM

    Jackson’s comment claiming Osweiler is outstanding says all you need to know about the state of affairs in Cleveland.

    Playing against a Cleveland defense in OTA’s is very different than playing a game against real professionals.

  3. flipola says: May 31, 2017 2:33 PM

    He’ll be out, standing on the sidelines holding a clipboard.

  4. mysportsrumors says: May 31, 2017 2:36 PM

    ======

    this goes for EVERY team in OTA’s …..

  5. thelastwordyaheard says: May 31, 2017 2:36 PM

    Cody Kessler & a rookie who was barely average in college ..that’s some stiff competition

  6. nhpats says: May 31, 2017 2:38 PM

    Given their recent W-L records, one can only imagine the Browns’ definition of “outstanding”….

  7. richabbs says: May 31, 2017 2:39 PM

    “The guy’s been outstanding in our building….” What does that mean? He does a great job of getting everyone’s coffee?

    Seriously, compared to Kessler and Kizer, he probably is the best QB on the roster, but that isn’t saying much.

  8. bigbenisabigbaby says: May 31, 2017 2:42 PM

    Would you like to state who your defense of professionals consists of so we may judge you accordingly?

  9. harrisonhits2 says: May 31, 2017 2:43 PM

    We’ll see if he still says that after the first regular season game. Proof is in the full speed play against an opponent.

  10. eazeback says: May 31, 2017 2:44 PM

    i called it he was going to be starting and will play relatively well…book it

