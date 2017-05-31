Hue Jackson: Brock Osweiler has been “outstanding”

Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler is making a good showing for himself in the team’s quarterback competition.
Cleveland coach Hue Jackson said Osweiler has been better than expected since arriving in a trade with the Texans, who were desperate to unload his contract.
“Brock’s been a pleasant surprise,” Jackson said. “He’s done a good job. He works hard at it every day. He’s into it. I think he really enjoys being here. I think he’s really meshed with the other quarterbacks. He has a good feel to him.”
Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com says Osweiler has been the best quarterback at the Browns’ Organized Team Activities “by a bunch” and Hue Jackson says all he can judge Osweiler on is what he’s done on Cleveland’s practice field.
“Since he’s been here he’s been outstanding,” he said. “I don’t judge people by what everybody else says, I judge them by what I see. . . . The guy’s been outstanding in our building and that’s what’s most important.”
Although he was acquired as a throw-in to a trade that allowed the Browns to get a draft pick and the Texans to get some space under the salary cap, Osweiler may just beat out Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer and become the Browns’ Week One starter.
The way it should be. Judge what you see.
Jackson’s comment claiming Osweiler is outstanding says all you need to know about the state of affairs in Cleveland.
Playing against a Cleveland defense in OTA’s is very different than playing a game against real professionals.
He’ll be out, standing on the sidelines holding a clipboard.
Jackson’s comment claiming Osweiler is outstanding says all you need to know about the state of affairs in Cleveland.
Playing against a Cleveland defense in OTA’s is very different than playing a game against real professionals.
======
this goes for EVERY team in OTA’s …..
Cody Kessler & a rookie who was barely average in college ..that’s some stiff competition
Given their recent W-L records, one can only imagine the Browns’ definition of “outstanding”….
“The guy’s been outstanding in our building….” What does that mean? He does a great job of getting everyone’s coffee?
Seriously, compared to Kessler and Kizer, he probably is the best QB on the roster, but that isn’t saying much.
Playing against a Cleveland defense in OTA’s is very different than playing a game against real professionals
———————————————————-
Would you like to state who your defense of professionals consists of so we may judge you accordingly?
We’ll see if he still says that after the first regular season game. Proof is in the full speed play against an opponent.
i called it he was going to be starting and will play relatively well…book it