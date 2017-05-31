Hue Jackson: Brock Osweiler has been “outstanding”

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler is making a good showing for himself in the team’s quarterback competition.

Cleveland coach Hue Jackson said Osweiler has been better than expected since arriving in a trade with the Texans, who were desperate to unload his contract.

“Brock’s been a pleasant surprise,” Jackson said. “He’s done a good job. He works hard at it every day. He’s into it. I think he really enjoys being here. I think he’s really meshed with the other quarterbacks. He has a good feel to him.”

Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com says Osweiler has been the best quarterback at the Browns’ Organized Team Activities “by a bunch” and Hue Jackson says all he can judge Osweiler on is what he’s done on Cleveland’s practice field.

“Since he’s been here he’s been outstanding,” he said. “I don’t judge people by what everybody else says, I judge them by what I see. . . . The guy’s been outstanding in our building and that’s what’s most important.”

Although he was acquired as a throw-in to a trade that allowed the Browns to get a draft pick and the Texans to get some space under the salary cap, Osweiler may just beat out Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer and become the Browns’ Week One starter.