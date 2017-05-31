Jaguars sign Cam Robinson

Posted by Josh Alper on May 31, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT

The Jaguars have second-round pick Cam Robinson under contract.

The announcement came on Wednesday afternoon and leaves the Jags with six members of this year’s draft class under contract. Robinson has been working at left tackle in OTAs with Branden Albert skipping the practices.

“There are always a ton of things I can improve on,” Robinson said, via the team. “That is the type of player I am. I am always looking to improve. I think for the most part I have made pretty good strides and I have done a good job with progressing day in and day out.”

If Albert returns, Robinson could wind up kicking inside to guard to start his career. If not, the Jags will need him to make quick work of the learning curve because he’s the likely choice to be on Blake Bortles‘ blindside.