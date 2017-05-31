Jarvis Landry says contract not a focus

Posted by Josh Alper on May 31, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is heading into the final year of his contract, but he has been a regular presence at the team’s workouts this offseason rather than taking the approach of staying away in hopes of spurring talks about an extension.

Landry didn’t shy away from saying that he wants that extension on Wednesday, but he also said it isn’t the biggest thing in his mind as the team moves closer to the end of their offseason program. Landry, who predicted a Dolphins sweep of the Patriots during the 2017 season, said he’s focused on winning and isn’t setting a deadline for a deal to get done.

“I don’t really have a breaking point,” Landry said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “Honestly, I’m at the point in my life where I’m set, I’m comfortable with the position I’m in right now. Again, I’m here to help my team get to the Super Bowl, and it starts with me being here. I can’t be one of those guys that sit out or not show up or just bring bad whatever to the organization. It’s just something for me that I know that I needed to be here.”

Coach Adam Gase, in comments distributed by the team, said the way “we kind of do things here is put your head down and work and things will work out.” He also made reference to “an evolving process over the years” when asked about Landry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill working together, which suggests the team plans on having Landry around for a while even if they haven’t secured his place on the team just yet.