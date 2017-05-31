Jason Garrett: “No excuse” for Nolan Carroll DWI

Posted by Josh Alper on May 31, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and didn’t speak to the media about the arrest or anything else at Wednesday’s OTA practice.

Coach Jason Garrett did meet with reporters and called drunk driving an issue that “hits close to home” after the accident that killed linebacker Jerry Brown in 2012. Defensive lineman Josh Brent was driving and was convicted of intoxication manslaughter in 2014.

“It’s a disappointing situation,” Garrett said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “There is no explanation, no excuse for putting yourself in that situation. Nolan has taken responsibility for it. He’s been accountable to it, not only with me and the coaching staff, but with the team. He’s going to learn from the situation. We all can learn from the situation and move forward.”

Carroll is subject to league discipline as a result of the arrest with drunk driving offenses usually meriting two-game suspensions.