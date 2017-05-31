Jason Garrett: “No excuse” for Nolan Carroll DWI

Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and didn’t speak to the media about the arrest or anything else at Wednesday’s OTA practice.
Coach Jason Garrett did meet with reporters and called drunk driving an issue that “hits close to home” after the accident that killed linebacker Jerry Brown in 2012. Defensive lineman Josh Brent was driving and was convicted of intoxication manslaughter in 2014.
“It’s a disappointing situation,” Garrett said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “There is no explanation, no excuse for putting yourself in that situation. Nolan has taken responsibility for it. He’s been accountable to it, not only with me and the coaching staff, but with the team. He’s going to learn from the situation. We all can learn from the situation and move forward.”
Carroll is subject to league discipline as a result of the arrest with drunk driving offenses usually meriting two-game suspensions.
cut him now you gutless loser
I would honestly be ok if he were cut but I get the team already paid $3 mil signing bonus and will wait and see how final cuts look. My money is on either Jordan Lewis (odds on favorite) or Chidobe taking that third CB spot, with Brown and Scandrick at CB1 and 2, respectively (I think Brown will be best CB out of camp).
DWIs are stupid in general, but you have to be a real moron to try it on Memorial Day weekend, 4th of July, or Labor Day. There are cops on every street corner, figure it out.
I thought with the Cowboys this kind of thing gets you a bonus?
Take a cab or Uber…..Sure you can afford it!!!
Sure there’s an excuse. He plays for the Cowboys in the NFL and we all know NFL players can do whatever they want when they want to do it.