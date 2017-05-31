 Skip to content

John Clayton out at ESPN

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

ESPN has let go of yet another longtime NFL reporter.

John Clayton, who has covered the NFL for ESPN for 23 years, has been laid off, according to Sporting News.

Clayton’s ESPN Radio show in Seattle will remain in place, as the local ESPN Radio affiliates are not actually owned by ESPN. But he is done covering the league for ESPN on television and on ESPN.com.

ESPN is laying off about 100 employees. Clayton joins a list of many laid-off ESPN workers who are recognizable to NFL fans, a list that also includes Adam Caplan, Andrew Brandt, Trent Dilfer, Ed Werder, Britt McHenry, Ashley Fox and Paul Kuharsky.

33 Responses to “John Clayton out at ESPN”
  1. twoteamsforlosangeles says: May 31, 2017 9:17 AM

    ESPN….The 2017 version of the Titanic.

    Hopefully, another network gets MNF soon so I can cancel my subscription.

  2. rayjayjohnsonjr says: May 31, 2017 9:18 AM

    I always wondered how he got the job to begin with.

  3. burtmustin says: May 31, 2017 9:19 AM

    Sorry to see him go, but it is an opportunity for him to let his hair down.

  4. 93gravedigger says: May 31, 2017 9:20 AM

    “Mom, I’m done with my segment.” For good this time.

  5. scoops1 says: May 31, 2017 9:20 AM

    Poor John……

    at least he can listen to Slayer now without having to worry about prepping for his ESPN reports

  6. sfsugator says: May 31, 2017 9:20 AM

    when was the last time ESPN actually showed highlights of sports continuously like it used to be??? probably almost 20 years ago. Its a borderline reality tv show with too many talking heads that have an opinion. no thanks.

  7. greenbleeder says: May 31, 2017 9:21 AM

    Loved that commercial with him in the Slayer shirt and long ponytail.

  8. indywilson40 says: May 31, 2017 9:21 AM

    Please let Dan Dakich go.

  9. thekingcoleman says: May 31, 2017 9:23 AM

    damn

  10. crush22 says: May 31, 2017 9:24 AM

    I’m sure he’s not bothered.
    He’s probably tired of all the hip-hop they play 24/7 on there anyway.

  11. blitzinc43 says: May 31, 2017 9:24 AM

    As a close friend of the organization it is sad to see good ol’ Clay gone but he should bounce back quick if he decides to not retire. I see him as a Deadspin or Barstool kind of guy.

  12. finocc82 says: May 31, 2017 9:24 AM

    So let me get this straight, Clayton gets the boot, but Michael and Jemele still have their own show?

  13. bastyboy says: May 31, 2017 9:25 AM

    The real question is, is he elite or not?

  14. angrydave38 says: May 31, 2017 9:27 AM

    -sources say Clayton is likely to land in the local forest, where there is an opening for an owl.

  15. dblack25 says: May 31, 2017 9:28 AM

    Big mistake. He was one of the best. Not sure what is going on at ESPN, but I am selling my stock.

  16. bueller101 says: May 31, 2017 9:28 AM

    Shocking.

  17. bigbuccss says: May 31, 2017 9:28 AM

    Some people were born to be on the radio..

  18. notlistinin says: May 31, 2017 9:29 AM

    Yet somehow that idiot josina Anderson has a job. Smh

  19. ajsjr40 says: May 31, 2017 9:29 AM

    The curse of Deflategate and all the ESPN minions who came in contact with it.

  20. omegalh says: May 31, 2017 9:30 AM

    Selfishly, being from Seattle, this is great news. His morning show is top notch. Best radio show period.

  21. Obi Wan Jablowme says: May 31, 2017 9:31 AM

    I watch ESPN soooo rarely now that I honestly didn’t know he was still there…

  22. araidersfan says: May 31, 2017 9:31 AM

    Being a Raider fan, I naturally like Charles Woodson at ESPN. But aside from C-Wood, the only ESPN NFL analyst that I ever really liked was the late Pete Axthelm (millennials will have to do a google search to find out who he was).

    To John Clayton’s credit, he was different then most of the other ESPN NFL personalities in that I didn’t actively dislike him.

  23. indywilson40 says: May 31, 2017 9:34 AM

    Letting more white people go. Interesting.

  24. indywilson40 says: May 31, 2017 9:34 AM

    Letting more white people go. Interesting.

  25. stairwayto7 says: May 31, 2017 9:35 AM

    Yet another white man is gone!

  26. pwellz says: May 31, 2017 9:36 AM

    “That’s just football.”

  27. kindbass says: May 31, 2017 9:38 AM

    John Clayton looks like he just hatched from an egg.

  28. joeychittwood says: May 31, 2017 9:46 AM

    He wasn’t on the Kaepernick train so he was let go. Another reason to never watch nor listen to ESPN

  29. 700levelvet says: May 31, 2017 9:46 AM

    This is what happens… When you’re so photogenic

  30. mysportsrumors says: May 31, 2017 9:47 AM

    I guess Chip Kelly was hired to be the new G.M. not the college guy.

  31. bitw44 says: May 31, 2017 9:49 AM

    How about we get rid of Jemele Hill and Michael Smith next so we can cancel “THE 6”

  32. prideof10000lakes says: May 31, 2017 9:50 AM

    I’m guessing he didn’t “fit their image” either……

  33. nhpats says: May 31, 2017 9:50 AM

    In other news, the Seahawks are still not planning to sign Colin Kaepernick

