John Clayton out at ESPN

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

ESPN has let go of yet another longtime NFL reporter.

John Clayton, who has covered the NFL for ESPN for 23 years, has been laid off, according to Sporting News.

Clayton’s ESPN Radio show in Seattle will remain in place, as the local ESPN Radio affiliates are not actually owned by ESPN. But he is done covering the league for ESPN on television and on ESPN.com.

ESPN is laying off about 100 employees. Clayton joins a list of many laid-off ESPN workers who are recognizable to NFL fans, a list that also includes Adam Caplan, Andrew Brandt, Trent Dilfer, Ed Werder, Britt McHenry, Ashley Fox and Paul Kuharsky.