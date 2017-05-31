John Clayton out at ESPN

ESPN has let go of yet another longtime NFL reporter.
John Clayton, who has covered the NFL for ESPN for 23 years, has been laid off, according to Sporting News.
Clayton’s ESPN Radio show in Seattle will remain in place, as the local ESPN Radio affiliates are not actually owned by ESPN. But he is done covering the league for ESPN on television and on ESPN.com.
ESPN is laying off about 100 employees. Clayton joins a list of many laid-off ESPN workers who are recognizable to NFL fans, a list that also includes Adam Caplan, Andrew Brandt, Trent Dilfer, Ed Werder, Britt McHenry, Ashley Fox and Paul Kuharsky.
ESPN….The 2017 version of the Titanic.
Hopefully, another network gets MNF soon so I can cancel my subscription.
I always wondered how he got the job to begin with.
Sorry to see him go, but it is an opportunity for him to let his hair down.
“Mom, I’m done with my segment.” For good this time.
Poor John……
at least he can listen to Slayer now without having to worry about prepping for his ESPN reports
when was the last time ESPN actually showed highlights of sports continuously like it used to be??? probably almost 20 years ago. Its a borderline reality tv show with too many talking heads that have an opinion. no thanks.
Loved that commercial with him in the Slayer shirt and long ponytail.
Please let Dan Dakich go.
damn
I’m sure he’s not bothered.
He’s probably tired of all the hip-hop they play 24/7 on there anyway.
As a close friend of the organization it is sad to see good ol’ Clay gone but he should bounce back quick if he decides to not retire. I see him as a Deadspin or Barstool kind of guy.
So let me get this straight, Clayton gets the boot, but Michael and Jemele still have their own show?
The real question is, is he elite or not?
-sources say Clayton is likely to land in the local forest, where there is an opening for an owl.
Big mistake. He was one of the best. Not sure what is going on at ESPN, but I am selling my stock.
Shocking.
Some people were born to be on the radio..
Yet somehow that idiot josina Anderson has a job. Smh
The curse of Deflategate and all the ESPN minions who came in contact with it.
Selfishly, being from Seattle, this is great news. His morning show is top notch. Best radio show period.