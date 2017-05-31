Jordan Howard loses weight to improve on Pro Bowl rookie season

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

Rookie running back Jordan Howard was one of the few bright spots in Chicago last season, getting to the Pro Bowl and finishing second in the NFL in rushing. But he’s not satisfied.

Howard said today that he has lost weight and worked on improving his diet this offseason after weighing in the 230s as a rookie.

“I want to be like 225 [pounds] during the season, so I’m still trying to cut weight,” Howard said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I thought it was going to be a much slower pace in the NFL because it wasn’t a lot of up-tempo [offenses]. But the pace is still fast, so you have to be in great shape. They’re not expecting you to be getting into shape here. You’ve got to come in in shape and be ready.”

At this time last year Howard was a little-known rookie just fighting for a roster spot, but he now thinks he has to set a good example for teammates who will look up to him.

“Since I’m a Pro Bowler, people are going to be looking at me and seeing what I’m doing,” Howard said. “If I’m practicing hard, other people are going to want to practice hard when they see me do that. I just try to set the tone when I come out here.”

Howard is setting the tone both on the practice field and in the kitchen.