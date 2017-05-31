Larry Fitzgerald sees some Anquan Boldin in rookie Chad Williams

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

The Cardinals spent a third-round draft pick on former Grambling receiver Chad Williams, a surprising move given that Williams wasn’t even invited to the Scouting Combine. But Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald thinks the team got a bargain.

Fitzgerald compared Williams to Anquan Boldin, who was a three-time Pro Bowler during his seven years in Arizona.

“He reminds me of Anquan Boldin in terms of the strength of his hands. Once it touches his hands it just doesn’t move. He’s got unbelievably strong hands,” Fitzgerald said, via ESPN.

Williams caught 90 passes for 1,337 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at Grambling, and this year the Cardinals hope he can be productive in a receiving corps that will also include Fitzgerald, John Brown and JJ Nelson. The early returns are positive.