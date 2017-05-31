Matt Cassel out six weeks with thumb injury

The Bears will be without Mark Sanchez for the rest of their offseason program after he hurt his knee on Tuesday and he wasn’t the only former USC quarterback now serving as a backup to get hurt this week.
Titans coach Mike Mularkey announced that Matt Cassel injured his right thumb on Tuesday and will have a pin surgically implanted to repair the issue. He’s expected to be out of action for six weeks as a result, which will keep him out of the remaining OTAs and the mandatory minicamp in June but should leave him healthy in time for training camp.
Cassel re-signed with the Titans in March to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for the second straight year.
With Marcus Mariota still limited in his return from last year’s broken leg, Cassel’s absence will leave plenty of work for Alex Tanney and Tyler Ferguson over the remainder of the offseason program. Tanney has played in one regular season game while Ferguson signed as an undrafted free agent this week.
Colin Kaepernick
Didn’t even know he was still in the league. Whoever those other backups are better take advantage of their time seeing know one knows who they are either.
didn’t know he was still in the league
They gotta sign Colin Kaepernick. He’s like the only unemployed QB left on the face of the earth …. or is that just how it seems to me?
Matt Cassel is out? Out of what?? Chips and/or dip?
It’s moments like these when I wish Jake Locker had stayed on (or returned to) the roster for the league minimum. Though he had trouble staying healthy more than four consecutive games, he was FAR more effective than Cassel. If Locker was backing up Mariota, we’d be good to go. (When Cassel plays, you not only have inferior play, you have to throw out half the Titans’ playbook.)
Well paid, I mean played.