Mike Tirico to call play-by-play on NBC’s Thursday Night Football

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Mike Tirico will be spending more time in the booth and Al Michaels will get a relaxed schedule this season.

Tirico is taking over for Michaels as the play-by-play announcer on NBC’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts for 2017. Michaels will continue to call Sunday Night Football, and Cris Collinsworth will remain the analyst for all of NBC’s NFL games.

The NFL has an agreement with both CBS and NBC that the networks will use their top broadcast teams for Thursday Night Football. For CBS, that means Jim Nantz and new arrival Tony Romo, who replaces Phil Simms. For NBC, that has meant Michaels and Collinsworth, but the NFL confirmed that it has approved Tirico stepping in for Michaels.

Prior to joining NBC last year, Tirico was the lead voice on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts.