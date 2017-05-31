Myles Garrett still out of OTAs with unspecified injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 31, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

Apparently the “little nick” was at least medium-sized.

According to the Associated Press, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett remains out of practice because of the unspecified injury which cropped up during Organized Team Activities last week.

He said last week he expected to be “full tilt” this week but clearly is not, as he worked on the side with trainers and other injured players today. A team spokesman said he was working with the team Tuesday, when the session wasn’t open to the media.

It’s probably far too soon to start panicking about the No. 1 overall pick (Or is it?), considering it’s still May.

Then again, he plays for the Browns, so it’s probably too late for some to stop from expecting the worst.