NFL executive Joe Lockhart sells house to Obamas for $8.1 million

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT
NFL V.P. of communications Joe Lockhart has sold his Washington, D.C. mansion to Barack and Michelle Obama.

The Washington Post reports that Lockhart sold the home for $8.1 million to Homefront Holdings LLC, which is controlled by the Obamas. The deed transfer was recorded on Wednesday. Lockhart gets a nearly $3 million profit after buying the home for $5.295 million three years ago.

Lockhart had originally agreed to rent the home to the Obamas but after they lived there for a few months they decided to buy it.

Lockhart was previously the press secretary and senior adviser to Bill Clinton

11 Responses to “NFL executive Joe Lockhart sells house to Obamas for $8.1 million”
  1. aballinhighgrass says: May 31, 2017 7:08 PM

    One wonders how a public servant has that much money?

  2. bongwaterwally says: May 31, 2017 7:13 PM

    And the rich get richer. Nice crib for a former prez that only made $400k a year and his wife didnt work.

  3. The Phantom Stranger says: May 31, 2017 7:19 PM

    Now he can afford to buy a new toupee.

  4. fedora59 says: May 31, 2017 7:20 PM

    Obama is the only former President that is putting down roots in D.C.
    But I guess he can’t very well go back to Chicago with the mess he left there.

  5. jimmyjohns01 says: May 31, 2017 7:22 PM

    It’s called investing and pension for those wondering how he can afford it.

  6. raiduhs says: May 31, 2017 7:24 PM

    And the rich get richer. Nice crib for a former prez that only made $400k a year and his wife didnt work

    —–Actually..He didn t work either!!!

  7. trubroncfan07 says: May 31, 2017 7:26 PM

    They go in average people and public servants and come out millionaires and billionaires. Disgusting.

  8. ravens2014 says: May 31, 2017 7:28 PM

    $3 million profit in 3 years?!?! Sounds like Obama made a bad deal. Shocking.

  9. hukdeep says: May 31, 2017 7:37 PM

    Harvard educated lawyers make $$$.

    Just in case y’all forgot….

  10. 4nick8 says: May 31, 2017 7:38 PM

    Lol. So did everyone in the Obama White House get rich? I guess the rumors of HIllary and Obama stealing millions is true. How do you explain a career community organizer and public servant affording this?

  11. 4nick8 says: May 31, 2017 7:40 PM

    And if this former Clinton hack is in the NFL office, that explains a lot.

