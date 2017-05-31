NFL executive Joe Lockhart sells house to Obamas for $8.1 million

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

NFL V.P. of communications Joe Lockhart has sold his Washington, D.C. mansion to Barack and Michelle Obama.

The Washington Post reports that Lockhart sold the home for $8.1 million to Homefront Holdings LLC, which is controlled by the Obamas. The deed transfer was recorded on Wednesday. Lockhart gets a nearly $3 million profit after buying the home for $5.295 million three years ago.

Lockhart had originally agreed to rent the home to the Obamas but after they lived there for a few months they decided to buy it.

Lockhart was previously the press secretary and senior adviser to Bill Clinton