Packers sign fourth-rounder Vince Biegel

Posted by Josh Alper on May 31, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Linebacker Vince Biegel’s career with the Packers got off to a bad start when he needed to have foot surgery earlier this month, but the injury didn’t stop him from landing a contract with the team.

The Packers announced that they have signed their fourth-round pick to a four-year deal. He’s the sixth of their 10 picks to agree to a deal.

Biegel didn’t have to make a long trip to join the Packers. He grew up in Wisconsin Rapids and went to school at the University of Wisconsin, which made him a seasoned resident of the Badger State long before he came off the board in Philadelphia.

How much on-field action he’ll see will depend in part on how much time he misses as a result of the surgery. Word at the time of the operation was that he could miss some of training camp and any time on the sideline this summer will leave the rookie with a lot of catching up to do.