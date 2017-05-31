Patrick Mahomes: I don’t know if I’m that far away

Posted by Josh Alper on May 31, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

After taking part in the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp, first-round pick Patrick Mahomes said that he learned a lot about how to communicate with and position his teammates in his first taste of life in the NFL.

Mahomes’ education has continued against veterans in the team’s Organized Team Activities and the lessons aren’t stopping. He threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown during a two-minute drill on Wednesday and said he learned to “just throw it way out of bounds” when nothing is there.

Mahomes said he’s also figured out that things he could make work in college won’t work in the pros because of the talent on opposing defenses. Mahomes said you have to have an answer for everything as a result and that he doesn’t feel he’s a long way to getting to that point.

“I don’t know if I’m that far away, it’s more about me continuing to work and keep getting better,” Mahomes said in comments distributed by the team. “These veterans are guys that have been in the league, been around and have been very successful. In order to be like them, I’ve got to go as hard as they do and catch up to them.”

The preseason will provide Mahomes with a new set of challenges and his time as a student should continue for at least one season while Alex Smith runs the starting offense.