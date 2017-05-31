PFT Live takes a look at the top five free-agent signings

Posted by Mike Florio on May 31, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

On many days during the NFL season and throughout the early months of the offseason, it’s declared at the outset of PFT Live that we’re gonna need a bigger show. As the offseason programs wind down and the true dead spot in the NFL calendar approaches, it takes a little effort to fill the 12 segments of a three-hour show.

Recently, we’ve been cobbling together top-five lists in lieu of the latest chapter from The Life and Times of Colin Kaepernick. On Wednesday, we looked at the top five free-agency signings.

It’s a subjective assessment, and you may (will) disagree with some of them. But hear me out before calling me an idiot. And then call me an idiot.