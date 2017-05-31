Rams bring back quarterback Dylan Thompson

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 31, 2017, 1:24 AM EDT

The Los Angeles Rams are taking another look at quarterback Dylan Thompson.

After spending training camp with the team last fall, the Rams have re-signed Thompson to serve as the third passer on the roster behind Jared Goff and Sean Mannion.

The Rams could use another arm to limit reps to Goff and Mannion following the release of Aaron Murray earlier this month.

To make room for Thompson on the roster, the Rams released running back De’Mard Llorens, who had signed with the team after a successful tryout opportunity during rookie mini-camp.

Thompson signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He completed 24 of 40 for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in four preseason games with the 49ers. He spent most of the season on the practice squad until being promoted late in the year to replace Colin Kaepernick on the roster after he was placed on injured reserve.

Thompson was signed by the Rams last June and released at the end of training camp.