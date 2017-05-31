Report: Thad Lewis cleared after ACL injury

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 31, 2017, 1:38 AM EDT

After missing all of the 2016 season due to injury, quarterback Thad Lewis is healthy again.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lewis has been medically cleared after suffering a torn ACL in the first preseason game last August with the San Francisco 49ers.

Lewis hasn’t appeared in a regular season game since 2013 with the Buffalo Bills when he started five of the six games he appeared in. Lewis completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 1,092 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions over that span.

Lewis has played for eight different teams during his seven seasons in the NFL.