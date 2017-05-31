Seahawks sign a pair of safeties

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 31, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

The Seahawks have a bunch of defensive backs coming off injuries, so they added a few more for some depth.

The team announced they signed safeties Jordan Simone and Marcus Cromartie.

They waived running back Troymaine Pope and undrafted rookie receiver Speedy Noil to clear the roster spots.

Cromartie is the experienced one of the pair, with 21 games played, and one start with the 49ers in 2015. He’s also spent time with the Chargers, Browns and Bills.

Of course, the Seahawks are without Earl Thomas (broken leg) and Kam Chancellor (surgery on both ankles) during OTAs, so at some point you end up needing some bodies even after they drafted four defensive backs.