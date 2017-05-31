Steelers planning to play more man coverage this year

The Steelers drafted a pair of cornerbacks with experience playing press coverage this year, something that signaled a change in philosophy in the secondary after getting blown out by Tom Brady and the Patriots while mainly employing zone looks in the AFC title game.
Cam Sutton and Brian Allen join last year’s first-round pick Artie Burns as players experienced in that defensive style and Burns said that it’s not a coincidence.
“Every team that’s won Super Bowls the last couple of years has been able to play man,” Burns said, via ESPN.com. “We want to be a team to play man, get the pressure on the quarterback and attack coverage downfield. … It’s always some opening in a zone defense. It’s someone who missed a drop, or it’s always some group in a zone defense. To be able to play man, to get a guy right in someone’s chest with the pressure, it affects the quarterback a little bit.”
The Steelers drafted linebacker T.J. Watt in the first round to help with the pressure aspect of the approach Burns laid out and they’ll need better work on both the edges and in the secondary if their defense is going to fare better in big spots this time around.
@nhpats – I don’t see how they could approve of it any more than they “approve” of the zone defense which they seem to torch every single time they play and the Steelers run out that zone defense against them. The one time in the past decade the Steelers ran predominantly (not all) man defense in a game against the Pats the Steelers won. And yes, Tom Brady was the QB for that game lol. It was a couple years back, not all that long ago, during the regular season. Can’t remember the exact year.
And before anyone starts in…NO, I’m not saying that if the Steelers would have ran a man, or even man-zone, defense against the Pats in this past years AFCCG that they would have won…but they would have given themselves a better chance at it. It’s good to see the coaching staff finally realizing this and doing something about it.
That was almost 6 years ago and you did beat him one other time in his career, so there’s that.
Completly agree with you, however. Two of my best friends are Steeler fans and they really struggle watching 100% zone and the blank stare on Tomlin’s face.
Good luck this season.
A much needed change of philosophy for Butler and Co. Cover 2 works again middle of the road QBs like Dalton and Alex Smith. Elite QB’s like Brady and Rodgers can routinely shred a zone.
