Texans wide receiver Keith Mumphery banned from college campus

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 31, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT

Texans wide receiver Keith Mumphery can keep himself busy trying to keep his professional football job, but he’s no longer welcome on his old college campus.

According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, Mumphery was expelled from a graduate program and has been banned from Michigan State’s campus and facilities “for violating the university’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.”

The charges were found after the Free Press filed a Freedom of Information Act request. The incident in question happened in March 2015, and was one of three cases of alleged sexual misconduct among current and former Michigan State football players in the past three years.

Mumphery was accused of sexually assaulting a female student he had met on an online dating site. The woman filed a report the night of the incident. The report details conflicting accounts of the evening in question, and whether the sexual contact was consensual.

Mumphery had finished his college playing career, and was weeks away from being chosen in the fifth round by the Texans in the 2015 NFL Draft. The incident happened the night before his pro day.

Campus police officials forwarded the case to local prosecutors, but they declined to press charges after the accuser did not respond to them. But the school went through its own judicial process, and Mumphery was informed in 2016 that he was banned from campus and could not be enrolled at the school in any capacity. He was banned until Dec. 31, 2018, and if he violates that order he could face arrest.

The Texans said they were “gathering information,” and his agent declined comment. In two seasons, the wideout has caught 24 passes for 198 yards, and also served as a return man.