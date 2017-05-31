Ty Montgomery: Move to RB about quality over quantity

Ty Montgomery’s move from wide receiver to running back paid dividends for the Packers in the late stages of the 2016 season and the team went all in on Montgomery as their top back this offseason by saying goodbye to the other veteran members of the backfield.
That spot on the running back depth chart is higher than Montgomery would be as a receiver on a team that also has Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, something that Montgomery has considered when thinking about the position shift. While he knows that running backs can have a shorter window of productivity, Montgomery is fine with that because he wouldn’t be “as happy because I’m not having the amount of success that I’d like to have” if he stayed as a lower-rung receiver.
“So, would I rather be trying to be someone’s No. 1 running back than being somebody’s fourth, fifth or sixth receiver?” Montgomery said, via ESPN.com. “Would I rather be trying to make someone’s team as a fourth, fifth, sixth receiver and potentially not making as much money as I could if I played 6-8 years in the league and have the potential to make the amount of money I could at the running back position? It all came down to quality over quantity, and I want the quality of years to be what I want.”
If Montgomery continues to progress as a running back, quantity shouldn’t be an issue in the short term because he’s in line to see the ball quite often.
I look forward to the RB battle in camp. Ty’s weightlifting regime changed with his position switch and he’s stronger heading into the season. Always love to see a great human being succeed, too.
Dude is gonna be a beast in PPR leagues this year…probably end up with decent committee RB numbers, like 800-900 yards, 6 TDs. But he’s gonna continue to be a matchup problem out of the backfield, tons of checkdown grabs turned into long gains. At least 50 catches and 4 TDs through the air this year