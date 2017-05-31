Vance Joseph: Now is time for learning for Broncos quarterbacks

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 31, 2017, 12:35 AM EDT

In the final week of May with quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch learning a new offense under offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph isn’t about to rush to judgment.

The new Broncos head coach is using this point of the offseason to make sure the roots of the offense are put in place before the competition for the team’s starting job commences for real in training camp.

The point of OTAs, in my opinion for the quarterbacks, is to learn Mike’s system now so in training camp they can really compete for a job,” Joseph said in quotes distributed by the team. “Right now, it’s a learning process. Mike has put a lot of offense in. Some of those plays are really long. I can’t even pronounce them, so it’s a process.”

“Right now, it’s a learning process with a new offense going in. Right now, everyone is learning. It is tough to evaluate the quarterbacks when everyone is learning. Sometimes the receivers mistake can fall back on the quarterback’s mistake. Right now, everyone is learning. Obviously in the fall, it would ramp up as far as decision-making and who’s playing the best at each position.”

Lynch is trying to push Siemian for the starting job after being relegated to reserve duty for most of his rookie year. Lynch made two starts in place of Siemian but both are on equal footing now in a brand new offense.

“I thought Paxton has been fine,” Joseph said. “He’s made some really impressive throws. He’s made some bad ones. Both guys have. Again, it’s the learning stages of a new offense.”