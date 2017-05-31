Vikings wrap up draft class by signing Dalvin Cook

Posted by Josh Alper on May 31, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT

The Vikings got a slower start than some of their NFL peers when it came to signing their 2017 draft picks, but they went quickly once they got going.

Running back Dalvin Cook signed his four-year deal with the team on Wednesday. The second-round pick is the 11th of 11 picks to agree to terms with the Vikings, who signed its first pick less than a week ago.

Cook left Florida State as the school’s all-time leading rusher and his productive college career left some thinking that he’d be a first-round pick in April. That didn’t happen, but he landed in a good spot with a Vikings team that is looking for a lead back after parting ways with Adrian Peterson.

Cook will have to compete with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon for that role in the short term and a good rookie season would go a long way toward putting him in that spot come 2018.