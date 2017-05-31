Vikings wrap up draft class by signing Dalvin Cook

The Vikings got a slower start than some of their NFL peers when it came to signing their 2017 draft picks, but they went quickly once they got going.
Running back Dalvin Cook signed his four-year deal with the team on Wednesday. The second-round pick is the 11th of 11 picks to agree to terms with the Vikings, who signed its first pick less than a week ago.
Cook left Florida State as the school’s all-time leading rusher and his productive college career left some thinking that he’d be a first-round pick in April. That didn’t happen, but he landed in a good spot with a Vikings team that is looking for a lead back after parting ways with Adrian Peterson.
Cook will have to compete with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon for that role in the short term and a good rookie season would go a long way toward putting him in that spot come 2018.
Great job getting all draft picks signed.
Now let’s focus on getting better during camp.
lol, what a waste of a pick for this team. Plenty of other areas to address before a RB.
Officially, the other 31 teams missed out.
I’m calling a Lions sweep again this year.
Hoping Dalvin focuses on the right things. He has the talent to be very special.
A more dynamic Ezekial Elliot…then, Murray for short yardage and clock killing when we have the lead….this should be fun…..
I know I’m talking to MN fans but how about let him play a game first? That’s why everyone makes fun of Viking fans. Went through the same thing last year with Treadwell and look what happened.
cb2gbequalssb says:
May 31, 2017 5:10 PM
What team do you follow? And what players would you have taken instead? They filled the needs of the team. I don’t think you know this team very well.
Best RB in draft class. Great job Vikes
pkrlvr says:
May 31, 2017 5:39 PM
Maybe you should take your own advice.
Packer fans claimed another piece to get a SUPERBOWL when signing an 11 year vet lineman.
Packer fans claimed another preseason SUPERBOWL when Aaron broke up with Olivia saying he could concentrate on a Super Bowl.
You are clueless pkrlvr.
cb2gbequalssb says:
Yea more teams should start WRs at RB and shooting guards at CB. That Ted Thompson sure is a genius.
smstonerock says:
May 31, 2017 5:23 PM
I’m calling a Lions sweep again this year.
I’m calling a Viking sweep this year.
That was fun.