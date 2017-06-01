Ameer Abdullah had a Lisfranc injury in 2016

Posted by Mike Florio on June 1, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

The Lions hope running back Ameer Abdullah will become their workhorse in 2017. To get there, he’ll have to fully overcome a serious foot injury from Week Two of last season.

Via ESPN.com, Abdullah told The Carriker Chronicles podcast that the tailback injured the ligament last September.

“I ended up tearing my Lisfranc the second game of the season against the Tennessee Titans, separating my foot, so that was a bummer for me,” Abdullah told podcast host and former NFL defensive lineman Adam Carriker. “But I’m shaking back good now. It’s helped me understand my body more, so I’m a lot more penciled in on what I need to do as far as recovery, make sure I’m [doing all the] right things for my body to make sure I’m ready for this 2017 season.”

Via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, certain versions of the podcast were edited to remove reference to the Lisfranc injury. Abdullah was reportedly cleared in February, and he has been participating in the team’s offseason program.