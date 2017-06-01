Ameer Abdullah had a Lisfranc injury in 2016

The Lions hope running back Ameer Abdullah will become their workhorse in 2017. To get there, he’ll have to fully overcome a serious foot injury from Week Two of last season.
Via ESPN.com, Abdullah told The Carriker Chronicles podcast that the tailback injured the ligament last September.
“I ended up tearing my Lisfranc the second game of the season against the Tennessee Titans, separating my foot, so that was a bummer for me,” Abdullah told podcast host and former NFL defensive lineman Adam Carriker. “But I’m shaking back good now. It’s helped me understand my body more, so I’m a lot more penciled in on what I need to do as far as recovery, make sure I’m [doing all the] right things for my body to make sure I’m ready for this 2017 season.”
Via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, certain versions of the podcast were edited to remove reference to the Lisfranc injury. Abdullah was reportedly cleared in February, and he has been participating in the team’s offseason program.
How do we have a system where every team is permitted to lie openly about the injuries incurred by their players? Does the NFL Commissioner approve this practice of blatant lying about injuries?
Why can’t teams be forced to inform their fans the truth about player injuries?
As a close friend of the organization it is clear that Ameer’s leash is getting shorter and shorter.
Man Lions suck. Werent even competing last year and risked further injury on what was supposed to be their feature back.
Lisfrancs are no joke.
Uglydingo – Medical records are private. Should everyone be permitted to see your medical records? Just because someone is in the NFL doesn’t mean their rights to privacy get thrown out the window. I understand why fans want to know but…it’s not really any of our business.
He’s done. Not to be pessimistic but I had a lisfranc fracture 5 years ago at age 21 and I never got back to the function and ability I had before the injury and subsequent surgery. Just look at santonio Holmes. It ended his career. He never played again. Tough break for the kid. They’re career changers.
Gomer had one of these before he started pumping roids and his forehead almost caved his neck in.
Very serious injury and not good for an RB.
I would be surprised if he even makes to the start of regular season.
That’s a doozy for an RB. Darren McFadden hasn’t been the same explosive RB he was in 2010 and the beginning of 2011 since he had his.
Sounds extremely painful.
Caldwell is gonna go nuts when he finds out that that AA revealed the injury.