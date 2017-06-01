Anthony Lynn didn’t think Chargers would leave San Diego

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

When the January deadline for the Chargers to decide whether to move to Los Angeles was approaching, there weren’t too many people under the impression that the team would stay in San Diego.

The group of people who did think that the status quo would prevail includes the man who will be the team’s first coach in Los Angeles. Anthony Lynn’s hiring was announced right around the same time that the team made its call to move official, but the coach says he didn’t take the job with an eye on life in L.A.

“When I took the job, we were still in San Diego. And four days later, we made the decision to move,” Lynn said, via Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com. “I have to be honest with you, I didn’t think we were going to be leaving San Diego. I really didn’t. It wouldn’t have mattered much. I was looking at the organization and I felt like the organization was a fit for me. But I did have to start thinking about things differently, once we decided we were moving.”

Lynn isn’t the only person in the organization thinking about things differently as a result of the move and he acknowledges that the situation could be used an excuse for focus drifting away from the field. He vows that won’t be the case and that “it’ll galvanize the whole organization” as they head into their first year as Los Angeles residents.