Bears claim fullback Michael Burton off waivers from Lions

The Chicago Bears claimed fullback Michael Burton off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

Burton, a former fifth-round pick by Detroit in 2015, was waived by the Lions to clear a roster spot for the addition of Matt Asiata.

The Bears waived tight end Franko House to clear a spot for Burton on their 90-man roster.

Burton appeared in 31 games over the past two seasons in Detroit. He caught six passes for 39 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for two yards in 2015, but did not record any statistics in 15 games played last year.

Burton joins undrafted rookie Freddie Stevenson as the only fullbacks on Chicago’s roster.