Broncos safety Will Parks facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 1, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT

Denver Broncos safety Will Parks is facing misdemeanor charges stemming from a March 31 arrest in Brighton, Colo.

According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, Parks has been charged with harassment and non-violent domestic violence after an incident involving a former girlfriend.

He was released on bond and is scheduled in court on June 30.

“We became aware of the issue involving Will Parks immediately after it occurred in April,” the Broncos said in a statement given to 9NEWS. “It was promptly reported to the league office and we are continuing to monitor the matter.’’

After the relationship between the victim and Parks ended, his former girlfriend claims Parks threatened her after she retrieved items from his home. Parks claims otherwise and said he was only upset because he thought she had stolen some of his items in the process.

Parks appeared in 16 games for the Broncos last season and recorded 22 tackles with an interception.