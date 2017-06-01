Browns shuffle running backs

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT

While discussing his team on Wednesday, Browns coach Hue Jackson said they “have got to run the ball more” during the 2017 season.

On Thursday, the team made a pair of roster moves that change the options available to Jackson in the backfield. The Browns announced that they have signed Terrence Magee and waived/injured Darius Jackson.

Magee spent part of last season on the Browns’ practice squad between stints on the Seahawks’ active roster. He ran three times for 12 yards with Seattle and had two carries for four yards in four 2015 games with the Ravens.

Jackson joined the Browns as a waiver claim from the Cowboys in Week 15 last year, but did not see any action in the regular season.

Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson occupy the top two spots on the running back depth chart in Cleveland with seventh-round pick Matt Dayes also on hand.