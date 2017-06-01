Bucs wrap draft class by signing receiver Chris Godwin

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 1, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT

The Buccaneers have checked another item on the offseason list.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers have signed third-rounder Chris Godwin, the last of their draft picks to reach contract terms.

Godwin might have a hard time getting many passes thrown his way this year after the addition of DeSean Jackson to go with Mike Evans, but the Bucs put an emphasis on surrounding quarterback Jameis Winston with weapons for the present and future.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound Godwin was a consistent performer at Penn State, but made a name for himself in the Rose Bowl, when he caught nine passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in his final game.