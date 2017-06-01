Cardinals practicing without C A.Q. Shipley after core muscle surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

Linebacker Deone Bucannon is not the only member of the Cardinals recovering from surgery while the rest of the team goes through Organized Team Activities.

Coach Bruce Arians said on Thursday that center A.Q. Shipley had core muscle surgery. Shipley was injured in a game against the Seahawks last season and the issue lingered long enough into the offseason that the decision was made to have an operation.

The expectation is that Shipley, who played almost every snap on offense last season, will be ready for training camp this summer.

Darren Urban of the team’s website reports Cole Toner has been working at center with Shipley on the sideline.