Colts sign running back Christine Michael

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 1, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

Some guys are better at getting jobs than doing the job itself.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Colts have signed veteran running back Christine Michael.

The move reunites him with fellow former Seahawks runner Robert Turbin, as the Colts collect options behind aging starter Frank Gore.

Michael was last with the Packers, and also has two stints in Seattle on either side of trips to Dallas and Washington.

In five seasons, he has 1,080 rushing yards, topping out with the 469 he gained in nine games with the Seahawks last year.