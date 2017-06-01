DeMarcus Lawrence on disappointing 2016: “That’s not me”

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 1, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

After breaking out with eight sacks in 2015, Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence had a very disappointing 2016: He was suspended for the first four games, then missed the last three games with a back injury, and he finished with just one sack. Now, Lawrence says, he’s ready to get back on track.

Lawrence told the Star-Telegram he’s getting his weight under control, getting healthy, and getting ready for a big year.

“A one sack year? That’s not me,” Lawrence said. “I’ve already got that in my mind, you know, that I’m going to be the best. When my son grows up, I want him to say, ‘Man, my dad was a beast.’ The film don’t lie. I’ve just got to make sure I put it on the film now.”

So how big a year can Lawrence have?

“My goal is 10-plus sacks all the time. I feel like I can be a Pro Bowl player, I just haven’t lived up to those expectations dealing with the injuries and my personal issues,” he said.

A 2014 second-round draft pick, Lawrence is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. A 10-sack season this year would make him a very wealthy man next year.