Dez Bryant once did 180 mph in a Bentley, a long time ago

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 1, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Maybe it’s a sign that Dez Bryant has matured that behavior like he admitted to Wednesday is a thing of the past.

But it’s still frightening to think about, whenever it happened.

During a visit to Cowboys practice by Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato, the topic turned to speed. And when Bryant was asked the fastest he’s ever driven in a car, he paused, then admitted some reckless behavior.

“I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna say it. You know, I just – I don’t do it anymore,” Bryant said with a grin, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “When I first got my license, I got it suspended for a year because I was going a little bit too fast, if you know. The fastest I have been, I have gone probably about 180.”

Bryant was in a Bentley, and was eventually stopped by police. Eventually.

“When I got pulled over it was pretty cool,” Bryant said. “The cop said ‘I couldn’t catch you. I had to turn my lights off to get up with you.’ He didn’t give me a ticket. He thought it was pretty cool, too. It was good. He was a good sport.”

If the cop thought it was “cool,” he probably shouldn’t be a cop anymore, as he was apparently as starstruck as the goofball who let former Cowboys running back Christine Michael out of a ticket and taking a picture while in a Village People pose. (At least Bryant’s good at football.)

If there’s good news in this, it’s that such behavior seems to a relic of a previous era for the 28-year-old Bryant, who had to be managed carefully by the team in his younger years.

“I think that is just things that naturally happen over time,” Bryant said. “You just start putting things in perspective. All I want to do is be better. You have to go until you can’t go anymore.”

Or until the cops eventually catch up with you, at which point they probably ask for an autograph.