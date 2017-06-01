Dontari Poe’s weight “pretty much where” it needs to be

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

The contract defensive tackle Dontari Poe signed with the Falcons this offseason included $500,000 tied to four weigh-ins over the course of the season.

The first of those weigh-ins comes at the start of mandatory minicamp on June 13 and calls for Poe to weigh 340 pounds at the most in order to claim the first $125,000 available under the clause. Poe was listed at 346 pounds last season and said Thursday that he’s not worried about hitting the number.

“Oh, it’s pretty smooth,” Poe said, via ESPN.com. “I’m pretty much where I need to be. So as long as I keep doing that, I’ll be all right.”

Poe needs to be down to 330 pounds by the start of training camp and has two more weigh-ins in September and November that call for him to be at the same weight in order to receive the entire $500,000.