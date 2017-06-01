Eli Harold finds Colin Kaepernick’s status to be “frustrating”

As time goes by and the unemployment of Colin Kaepernick lingers, it’s becoming more and more clear that teams aren’t shunning Kaepernick for his actual or perceived football abilities but because owners believe he’ll either be bad for business or detrimental to their own political views. And despite every flawed assumption or false narrative that periodically gets leaked to someone in the media who’ll pass it along without calling B.S., those who get it understand that, yes, Kaepernick’s status is all about his decision to not stand for the National Anthem during the 2016 season.
Should he have stood? Yes. Does he have a Constitutional right to not stand? Yes. Did he have valid reasons to be concerned about the training and experience of persons issued badges and deadly force when interacting with African-Americans and people of color? Yes.
Should he be allowed to work in his chosen field despite his protest and his views? Absolutely.
Former 49ers teammate Eli Harold, who joined Kaepernick in his protest but nevertheless remains gainfully employed, spoke about Kaepernick’s status on Wednesday.
“It’s frustrating,” Harold said Wednesday, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “It’s frustrating for me because I really think it has everything to do with the protest that he did. Some General Managers and owners are scared to touch him simply because they’re scared to lose revenue, money. We all know he’s better than some of these guys that went in free agency but that’s neither here nor there. He’ll be signed by training camp, by the time training camp starts. But it’s frustrating.
“I really feel like the world took a step forward in seeing the protest, but it shows you that we really, honestly, in the NFL, in the football realm, in the professional world, we didn’t take a step forward because he’s still not employed. I feel like it’s bigger than what he did, it’s bigger than football. . . . He’s a good quarterback. You go back and look at the numbers; he had a pretty good season for the games he played. So he’ll be signed.”
There’s a good chance he won’t be signed by training camp, and that the real question will be whether anyone has him at or near the top of the call list if/when an injury happens to a starting quarterback or a backup during training camp, the preseason, or the regular season. Appearing in studio on Thursday’s PFT Live, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms suggested that Kaepernick will not get an offer in 2017.
Whether it happens or doesn’t, the clock is ticking more and more loudly as OTAs move toward their conclusion. With each passing day, he’ll have less of a chance to fully get to know a coaching staff, a playbook, his teammates, and everything else that a player needs to know in order to be successful in a new team.
While I support his right to make a statement, I also support the owners making their own statement in they don’t want this type of distraction. It’s a shame they feel the need to shy away from the validity of the point he was making, but it’s their right to do so. It is a business and it seems Kaep grossly misjudged the ground on which he stood, the ground owned by billionaires very much afraid of bad publicity.
Are Kaep’s followers going to stand by him now? Of course not, the league will go on and he may well become nothing but a barely remembered footnote.
Just as he has/had the right not to stand for the National Anthem, owners and teams have the right not to sign him. Actions have consequences, sometimes unintended, but consequences none the less.
If Tom Brady had kneeled and was a free agent he’d have 31 job offers today. That should tell you all you need to know
the subliminal racism and hypocritical views of this country are blatantly displayed on each Kaep article’s comment section
“Former 49ers teammate Eli Harold, who joined Kaepernick in his protest but nevertheless remains gainfully employed, spoke about Kaepernick’s status on Wednesday”.
Does this not tell you something? Why are you so sure that the protest is the “only” reason why Kaepernick is still unemployed by the NFL?
You can’t be a lover of America and all if its people if you can’t understand what his cause was…it’s just impossible.
My boss will back me 100% with support to protest my views and try to change the world.
I will not be employed for very long if I protest my views at work.
“Should he be allowed to work in his chosen field despite his protest and his views? Absolutely”
Maybe I missed it, but has he been banned from the league? Nope He is allowed to work in his chosen field despite his protest and his views. The only issue is if an employer wishes to hire him. Much like any job, if you choose to make your stance while on the clock… you may not have work.
