Greg Robinson staying positive among many changes

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 1, 2017, 8:31 AM EDT

The Rams were so disillusioned with former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson late last year he was a healthy scratch. Then they signed an old guy to replace him, and refused to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract. And then they demoted him.

But Robinson has at least remained positive, as he tries to create a new start under a new coach.

“Whatever opportunities I have, I’m looking forward to my future,” Robinson said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “Hopefully, it’s with the Rams.

“I don’t really how that’s going to go, but whatever opportunities come my way, I’ve just got to take advantage of it.”

It was clear they didn’t want him playing left tackle anymore, after shelling out in free agency for Andrew Whitworth. But after working as the first right tackle during the early stages of Organized Team Activities, he was with the second team this week, behind Jamon Brown.

“I made a few mistakes that put me down,” Robinson said. “But I just look at it as a little fire up under me. I try my best to come out every day and redeem myself.”

The Rams would take that. Robinson has failed to live up to the expectations created by his draft position, after going second overall in 2014.

New coach Sean McVay said Robinson “has shown some good signs” while making the switch to the right side, and they’re not giving up on a guy who is still just 24. But the fact they’re still shuffling him around is not a good sign, as they try to find a place for him to succeed.