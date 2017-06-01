Josh Norman comments give Dez Bryant no extra motivation

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2017, 6:59 AM EDT

When it comes to Josh Norman, Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant says he will do his talking on the field.

Bryant’s name came up in a recent interview with the Redskins cornerback while he was discussing why “s–t is going to get real ugly” in the NFC East this season. Norman said Bryant is “just a guy” who doesn’t “wow” with his play on the field.

Bryant was asked about Norman’s comments on Wednesday, but didn’t fire back at a player he sparred with twice in Dallas wins last year.

“No, no, no, no. Why would I respond to that? He’ll see me when he sees me. When I line up against him, we’re going to go at it. That’s what it is,” Bryant said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t have no words to say to him. … There’s no extra motivation. All I care about is me. All I care about is that first game, that second game, that third game, that fourth game, all the way up to the last game, all the way up to the playoffs.”

The Cowboys will be in Washington on October 29 and they’ll host the rematch on November 30, which will be a Thursday night game.