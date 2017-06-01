Kevin Dodd recovering after yet another foot surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 1, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT

After missing almost half of last year with a foot injury, Titans linebacker Kevin Dodd’s still not working out with the rest of his teammates.

And at least now we know why.

According to Paul Kuharsky of ESPN.com, Dodd had a second surgery on his problematic right foot in January, which has led to his latest stint of recovery. The second-round pick (33rd overall) only played nine games last year before landing on IR.

“I’m not really doing anything to stress it right now,” Dodd said. “I really can’t tell you that much. But I feel fine walking around.”

Dodd initially had a surgery last May to insert a screw in his foot, which the team deemed preventative. He came back to play, but wasn’t particularly effective, and the second procedure makes it clear there’s still a problem.

Dodd said he hopes to be ready by the start of training camp, but if he doesn’t make some strides in the next two months, starting the year on the physically unable to perform list is a possibility.

“It’s never fun being a spectator,” he said. “I want to go out there and do what I do. I know there are a lot of questions from everybody, I’m a bubble to everybody. I’m going to do what I’ve got to do when I get out there.

“I’m not out to prove anything to anybody. But I do ask everybody to be patient. When I do get out there, I’m going to play to the best of my ability.”

When that will actually be remains to be seen.