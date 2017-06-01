Latavius Murray still not running, but confident he’ll be good to go

The Vikings signed free agent running back Latavius Murray in March even though he was recovering from ankle surgery stemming from an injury suffered last year with the Raiders. The Vikings still haven’t seen Murray run, but he’s not worried.
Murray says that even though he’s not back to being able to run yet, he’s staying in shape with pool work and believes he’ll be fine before the regular season starts.
“The goal is just to try to be available during training camp at some point,” Murray said. “Right now, everything is pointing toward that. I’m just going to trust the process and not rush the process.”
Murray notably didn’t say he’ll be ready for the start of training camp, which might sound alarming, but he says there’s nothing to worry about.
“There’s been no delays, no setbacks, so I’m feeling really good right now,” he said.
With Adrian Peterson and Matt Asiata out, and Murray and rookie Dalvin Cook in, Minnesota’s running game will look a lot different this year. The Vikings are eager to get a good look at Murray, but it will be another couple months.
Laquon Treadwell IS running. It just doesn’t look like it.
If that can get the run game going with Murray and Cook, they can get back to winning championships with the run game. Like they did with Adrian.
Notice GB has zero talent at this position, ZERO!
Viking fans have assured me that running is overrated.
Awesome move by Raiders….injured back, move on.
I don’t see how this has any relevance whatsoever to their offseason pretend championship.
How can I get in this club, I mean the Matt Kalil and Latavius Murray club-the money these guys make for not practicing/playing is incredible!
The Vikings couldn’t win with a HOF at running back but Cook is going to put them over the top? Too funny.
Murray’s a good guy and effective if used properly. Hope he tears it up in Valhalla.
Why do you need a running game if your QB completes 70% of his passes?
Asking as a Lions fan, because we haven’t had the same problem for over a decade.
Right now, Murray appears to be behind the eight-ball. With all hoopla over Cook, and McKinnon a solid #2, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Murray in town for a year, and then cut loose.
filthymcnasty3 says:
Jun 1, 2017 12:44 PM
Viking fans have assured me that running is overrated.
——————-
If you are not a politician, maybe you should be. You have a knack for making up false statements and stating them as facts. No Viking fan actually ever told you that, especially after last season.
My guess is Murray will be the primary short yardage and third down back. Cook is going to dazzle people with his running and catching ability but probably isn’t ready to be trusted as a primary pass protector. McKinnon is solid and will probably replace some of what Patterson did last year with the screens and gadget plays. Murray may have been able to carve out a bigger role if he were healthy but he isn’t going to be able to hold off Cook from the sideline.
twinfan24 says:
Jun 1, 2017 1:16 PM
_________
Packer fans told us for years that the running game was irrelevant, because they couldn’t run. Then Eddie Lacy had a couple good years and all of a sudden the run game was very important. Now that they literally have no viable running backs on the roster, I think they’ll be back to the run game is meaningless.
Get ready for a season full of butt fumbles as Viking backs run right into the rear ends of their reconfigured offensive line.
I’m just glad I don’t have to rest the fate of my team on one player bailing out the entire roster. That’s just a recipe for failure and humiliation year after year in the postseason.
‘Oh, but at least we made it the postseason just to be humiliated again!’