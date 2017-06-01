Latavius Murray still not running, but confident he’ll be good to go

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 1, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT

The Vikings signed free agent running back Latavius Murray in March even though he was recovering from ankle surgery stemming from an injury suffered last year with the Raiders. The Vikings still haven’t seen Murray run, but he’s not worried.

Murray says that even though he’s not back to being able to run yet, he’s staying in shape with pool work and believes he’ll be fine before the regular season starts.

“The goal is just to try to be available during training camp at some point,” Murray said. “Right now, everything is pointing toward that. I’m just going to trust the process and not rush the process.”

Murray notably didn’t say he’ll be ready for the start of training camp, which might sound alarming, but he says there’s nothing to worry about.

“There’s been no delays, no setbacks, so I’m feeling really good right now,” he said.

With Adrian Peterson and Matt Asiata out, and Murray and rookie Dalvin Cook in, Minnesota’s running game will look a lot different this year. The Vikings are eager to get a good look at Murray, but it will be another couple months.